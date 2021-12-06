Michael and Martha announced their engagement over the weekend. Instagram

Fashion-forward in every sense, Martha's engagement ring was always going to be unique and special in its own way.

Showing off the ring on Instagram on Sunday, Armans revealed why this ring would setting trends and called it a "one of a kind Devine dream ring."

"Have you ever seen something so FLAWLESS!" the jewellery designers wrote on Instagram. "Feast your eyes on this stunning Emerald where east meets west. Normally the emerald faces vertically but looks like we have trend setter over here."

Martha's ring is sure to set trends with its unique placement. Instagram

Thanking them in the comments, Michael revealed he'd been part of the creative process.

"Boys from the bottom of my heart, thank you! You brought my vision to life and you far exceeded every expectation I had," he wrote.

It's fair to say Martha was entranced by her ring, with Michael uploading a video of his fiancée inspecting the emerald.

Using her phone to shine a light on the ring, Martha was in fierce concentration mode, with Michael writing "I think she likes it" over the clip.

Previously speaking with WHO about proposal plans, Michael confirmed fans would be "the last to know" when the time came.

"We get asked that question every single day on social media and I tell people 'you guys will be the last to find out, but you will find out'," he said earlier this year.

"I get why people are so invested. They’ve seen the moment we first laid eyes one one another and they’ve followed our relationship, for everyone, a real marriage is naturally the next step. It’s there, I get it, I’m very well aware of it."

Martha and Michael met on-screen on MAFS. Nine

Meanwhile, Martha said she was hoping the proposal would be lowkey.

"I think it will be something really casual. I’m hoping it will be something really casual!" Martha told WHO. "You can just kind of have the ring in the bottom drawer and be like “babe there’s your ring, just grab it, what do you reckon?'"

Now that Michael's pulled off the perfect proposal, they can focus on planning their future.

"I’d love a beautiful home in the city and a place in the country, we’ll do both," Martha told WHO of their future plans. "We’ll have a little holiday house amidst the rolling hills, somewhere really chill and quaint and hopefully we’re running our own businesses and we have a kid, or two.

"I’ve got a walk in wardrobe, separate bathrooms…I could go on and on. I think a cute little family would be a really good place to start. Not for a little while yet, we’ve got a lot more to do."

