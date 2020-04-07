Have Martha and Michael called it quits? Instagram

In the messages, Martha said she was fed up, and wrote: "You know I don't play Michael, I don't have time for this. I'm so busy, I have work to do. I need better support, I want a better connection! I just need more everything."

When Michael asked Martha what had changed, she complained: "We have had hassles every single day and it's just an unnecessary burden on me.

"Like I'm sooo busy, I've got so much work to do. I don't feel supported. Like ever. Sometimes there is like, no connection, like, at all.

"I can't do mediocre, I want the best!" she wrote, before adding: "I'm so fkn done!!!! I'm upgrading. Bye bihhh."

Michael's texts were equally cryptic, as he captioned his post: "I'm not about to go into a back and forth, but honestly this is so dramatic..."

The couple recently set up home in Sydney's Bondi together, and have appeared in multiple social media posts with each other.

While the current COVID-19 isolation situation may be placing strain on their relationship, fans guessed that the couple's leaked conversation was likely about promoting a new phone or broadband network rather than a real breakup.

"Not sure what this is about, sounds like you want a new phone lol." one fan commented.

While ex-MAFS star Mel Lucarelli also joined in the drama.

"Hahaaa which Tel-Co could this be 🤔" she wrote.