The Bonds Baby Search is back for 2023, with reality stars Martha Kalifatidis, Michael Brunelli, and newborn son Lucius taking the lead.
The first-time parents are the newest celebrity ambassadors to join Bonds, and what better way to mark their partnership than to lead the search for Australia's brightest and messiest babies?
WATCH NOW: The Bonds Baby Search is back in 2023. Article continues after video.
Now in its 18th year, the Bonds Baby Search encourages parents to take a snap of their larger-than-life little ones, no matter how silly, messy, or cute, and submit it for judging to the Bonds team.
Across three categories (newbie, baby, and toddler), one winner will be chosen to star in an upcoming Bonds campaign as well as $10,000 in prize money.
There will also be daily winners chosen at random (one per category) who will each score a $200 HipKids gift card.
Martha, Michael and Lucias are leading the search for Australia's cutest bubs!
Bonds
After finding love on Married at First Sight in 2018, Martha and Michael's love story has captured the hearts of Australians.
And with their family now expanding to include little Lucius, the new parents have continued to grow their fanbase as they routinely open up about the trials and tribulations of parenthood on their respective social media accounts.