Tayla is a 27 year old nurse from Tasmania. Tayla has admitted that in past relationships, she’s been a tad controlling and finds it hard to compromise. But she’s hoping the Married At First Sight experts can help her overcome those issues…
Hugo
Hugo, a 32 year old from New South Wales, is an IT Account Executive. Hugo says he tries not to take himself “too seriously” and has entered the MAFS experiment in the hopes that he learns how to properly work on relationships.
Evelyn
Evelyn is a 26 year old model from New South Wales. Despite her good looks, Evelyn says she’s found it hard to find a partner and hopes that, through Married At First Sight, she finds true love.
Rupert
Rupert, a 27 year old from Queensland, is an electrician looking for love. Rupert confessed that he is a bit of a flirt who will not explore a relationship further if there’s no initial spark… Here’s hoping he and his MAFS bride have an instant connection!