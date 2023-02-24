Bryce and Melissa have finally tied the knot! lioandco.com.au

Bryce wore black chinos, a white dress shirt and a sand-coloured linen jacket.

Melissa looked beautiful in a strapless champagne-coloured Maggie Sottero ball gown adorned with glitter. She paired an ivory veil with the dress, which featured a metre-long train.

In a touching nod, the bride also wore the same headpiece that she was wearing when she first met Bryce during their MAFS wedding. How sweet!

Melissa getting ready with her bridesmaids. lioandco.com.au

Melissa told New Idea that it took her three months to find the perfect wedding dress but after seeing this Maggie Sottero design on a mannequin, she instantly loved it and bought it right there and then.

Many Married At First Sight alumni attended Bryce and Melissa’s wedding; Jason Engler, Belinda Vickers, Nick Furphy, Steve Burley, Jesse Konstantinoff, Russell Duance and Cameron Dunne were spotted among the guests.

Bryce with his and Melissa's adorable sons before the ceremony... lioandco.com.au

Bryce and Melissa met during Season 8 of MAFS in 2020 and have been together ever since. Bryce proposed to Melissa in July 2021 and then the pair welcomed twin sons, Levi and Tate, in October 2021.

Obviously, Levi and Tate were present on their parents’ big day and looked adorable in matching white dress shirts and tan-coloured shorts.