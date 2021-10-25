Melissa adds: “We had some other names in mind, but we always came back to those two.”

With Levi and Tate’s arrival coming a little earlier than expected, the boys are currently being looked after in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), but Bryce and Melissa are counting down the days till they can take them home and introduce them to their grandparents.

“They are over the moon, and have gone above and beyond for us while the twins are in NICU,” says Melissa.

The besotted couple first announced the safe arrival of their two children exclusively to New Idea, where in a shared statement, Bryce gushed over his baby boys while revealing all the details regarding their unexpected arrival.

"We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning," the MAFS alum said.

"Even though the boys have arrived early, they’re doing really well and are getting the best care possible."

"The staff at Frankston Hospital were amazing with Liss making her feel comfortable and we can’t thank them enough for all their efforts!

"The boys are going to spend a few weeks in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), they’re responding well to treatment and are squeezing our fingers which is the best feeling in the world."

To find your own happily ever after, sign up to eharmony.