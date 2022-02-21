Bryce and Melissa are planning to tie the knot in early 2023. Instagram

In an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, Bryce shared exciting wedding plans with his followers, who had several questions on the matter.

The first and foremost was, when exactly are he and Melissa getting married?

“Not an exact date, but we do know roughly when… first half of 2023,” he answered on his Instagram Stories.

“We are holding off until they’re walking because we want them involved on our big day.” Instagram

Bryce then went on to reveal why they’re waiting another year to tie the knot, and of course, it’s for a very special reason – to make sure Levi and Tate are old enough.

“We are holding off until they’re walking because we want them involved on our big day,” he said of his twin boys.

The reality TV star also confirmed that they won’t be having more kids, and shared how his relationship with Melissa has changed since becoming parents.

“Stronger than ever!” he said. “We have both found a new appreciation for each other and couldn’t be happier with our little family.”

The couple are feeling stronger together since becoming parent. Instagram

Their journey into parenthood has not been without its challenges, after the twins arrived unexpectedly 10 weeks early and spent the first few weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The new parents were in and out of hospital visiting the twins before they could finally take them home, and Melissa and Bryce have been sharing every little moment since.

Soon, they’ll be able to celebrate their nuptials as a family, and we have no doubt there’ll be many more exciting milestones to come.

