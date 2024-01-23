When the twins were first born, even size 00000 was still too big for them. Instagram

She revealed that while she was not in danger, there was concern for her newborn babies whose lungs were underdeveloped.

At the time of birth, Levi weighed in at just 1.2 kg while Tate weighed in at 1.1 kg.

"The first time I saw my sons after their birth was just before midnight," Melissa recalled.

"When I stepped into the prep room swirling with medical staff, my heart shattered.

"They were tiny, fragile, and helpless."

Levi and Tate remained in hospital for six weeks following their birth, however, they recovered well and are now happy and healthy.

January 22, 2024 Instagram

Melissa celebrated her 35th birthday in January 2024. Bryce shared a carousel of images to Instagram and joked about her age in the caption.

"For 45 weeks of the year, we’re the same age on paper.. but my favourite time of year is the next 7 weeks where I can call you a cougar 🐯," he wrote.



"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @lissrawson 🤍."

January 10, 2024 Instagram

Melissa and Bryce appear to have taken the twins for a holiday in January 2024, to the Gold Coast.

This adorable family photo shows the four in front of a beautiful view of the Queensland coastline while at Sky Point, Australia's tallest building!

"When you can’t get a family snap.. just settle for a selfie 📸," Bryce wrote.

December 29, 2023 Instagram

They are just SO precious!

Bryce shared this adorable photo of the twins that had been set to him from the childcare the boys attend.

"Besties 🤍," Bryce penned.

December 25, 2023 Instagram

Merry Christmas from the Ruthven's!

The family looked very happy and excited... the boys seemed to be in the Christmas spirit with their matching red shirts.

December 10, 2023 Instagram

Melissa and Bryce took the twins up to the beautiful Dandenong Ranges in December 2023.

They love getting the boys out and about with them on their adventerous trips!

October 14, 2023 Instagram

The twins celebrated their second birthday in October 2023 - a milestone for the proud parents!

Levi and Tate celebrated with Bluey-theme birthday cakes... how cute!

Bryce cpationed the post, "About to find out if that ‘Terrible Two’s’ phase is a thing! 😅."

July 22, 2023 Instagram

Melissa and Bruce shared this adorable family photo in July 2023!

"It feels like they’re growing every time we blink!" Bryce penned.

May 14, 2023 Instagram

Bryce shared an adorable message to Melissa on Mother's Day 2023.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife and amazing Mum to Tate & Levi, @lissrawson, plus my own wonderful Mum & mother-in-law!" he wrote.

"I hope all the Mums out there had an amazing day & got spoilt by their loved ones, you all truly deserve a special day ❤️."

They headed up T'Gallant winery in Mornington Peninsula to celebrate.

April 23, 2023 Instagram

A family outing to the Sea Life Aquarium in Melbourne!

Levi and Tate look a little bit scared... it's probably because they're surrounded by big fish!

"Adventures with the Ruthven’s 📸," Bryce wrote.

April 5, 2023 Instagram

Back in April 2023, Melissa shared a heartfelt message to the twins. She shared a beautiful poem "For Levi and Tate" on Instagram.

“Today I realised you were my baby no longer, You have become a beautiful toddler and I have grown stronger," she wrote.



"I often sit back and reflect on your newborn days, Now wishing that it wasn’t such a hectic haze.



"I do miss those moments of you cuddling and cooing, I never had to worry about what you shouldn’t be doing.



"That said, there is nothing better than seeing you grow and thrive, Your chatter, heart-melting giggles and even your temper tantrums make me feel so alive.



"And as I sit here and watch you adorably play, I am so lucky to have you and love you more than words can say.”

December 25, 2022 Instagram

Melissa and Bryce shared a beautiful photo on Instagram for Christmas 2022.

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours!" Bryce wrote.



"Thinking of those who don’t get to celebrate Christmas Day with loved ones, those who may be grieving a loss or simply don’t celebrate Christmas ❤️."

October 16, 2022 Instagram

For the twins' first birthday, Melissa and Bryce shared a sweet message on Instagram.

"Happy 1st birthday to our gorgeous little boys... Levi & Tate 🎉," they wrote.



"From being born 10 weeks premature to spending 8 weeks in NICU, to crawling and now being our little munchkins for 12 months... every good & bad day is memorable with these two adorable little boys.

"They are absolutely perfect to us and we are so grateful we were blessed to have them as part of our lives!"

How good do the cakes look!

October 5, 2022 Instagram

Even when the boys were quite young, Melissa and Bryce braved taking them away with them!

In October 2022, the family visited Airlie Beach in Queensland.

The twins look very sun safe with their blue caps!

August 14, 2022 Instagram

In August 2022, Melissa shared a very candid message on Instagram revealing that it took her eight months to really start enjoying being a mum.

"Don’t get me wrong, I love my babies with every fiber of my being. But let’s be real. Being a parent is so tough," she wrote.

"I wasn’t feeling parenthood for a few reasons; I really struggled with their adjusted vs actual age, sleep deprivation, the repetitiveness of everything that goes with babies (wake up, nappy change, feed, nap, repeat - over and over and over again!). In fact, the entire newborn phase, I really did not enjoy. It was almost my undoing. And I’m a lucky one that had all the support and help that I could possibly need and still felt like I was drowning," she admitted.



"It wasn’t until after the boys turned 8 months old - this was the turning point for me. Levi and Tate’s little personalities started to shine (and are very different!). They were able to really smile, babble, reach out and pull your hair/cheeks during cuddles, rolling over, playing with toys, jumping in their bouncer and non-stop giggling. I’ve loved this new development phase and motherhood just got so much easier 🥰.



"I’m even used to not being a ‘perfect’ parent and stopped trying to be ‘that person’ I was before babies for everyone else. At the end of the day, all you can do is your best for you and your family."

December 25, 2021 Instagram

The twins match with their gorgeous family dog... how cute!

Melissa and Bryce shared their first Christmas with the boys when they were very young!

The premature babies look absolutely tiny! They have grown so much since 2021 and we are so happy to hear they are healthy and well despite their troubles at birth.

October 25, 2021 Instagram

Melissa announced the birth of Levi and Tate in October 2021.

"On October 16th, 2021, our lives changed forever. Our beautiful twin boys, Levi and Tate Ruthven entered this world 10 weeks earlier than expected," she wrote.

"Our love for them is greater than anything we could have ever imagined and while these next 9 weeks are going to be agony as the battle their way through NICU and SCN, I cannot wait for that moment when they are in my arms on their way home 💙."