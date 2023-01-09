They shared a picture of them both smiling on the dance floor, both looking stunning and Kerry had a beer in hand and some heart-shaped sunglasses on. Instagram

The Brisbane wedding ceremony also hoasted fellow MAFS stars including another successful couple from the show, Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

Jules shared a photo of herself in a pink dress with the caption, “Cried my eyes out through this wedding. So much joy”.

Jules also shared a photograph of Kerry and Johnny pouring Champagne into a tower of glasses.

“I cried so much in this wedding," Jules commented.

"The music, the words, the love, the friendship. Too much!"

Other MAFS stars shared their congratulatory messages on social media.

Beck Zemek wrote, "I love you guys so much 😭 ❤️❤️ congratulations”.

Kate Laidlaw added, “Beautiful couple ❤️ Congratulations xxx”.

The newlyweds only announced their engagement in July, with the caption, “FOREVER 💍”.

Back in October 2021, Kerry and Johnny celebrated a different kind of milestone, marking the anniversary of their first meeting on MAFS.

"This is the moment that we had our first real conversation, exactly a year ago today," Johnny wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from their TV wedding.

The besotted MAFS groom went on to say that despite the day being an "absolute blur" and "nerve-wracking, eye-opening, utterly-exhausting", he was so excited, "energised" and felt as though he had won the jackpot.