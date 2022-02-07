Kerry and Johnny first met on season eight of MAFS. Instagram

The post was soon flooded with messages of support from the star's followers.

"Awesome to see you guys still together! So happy for you ❤️" one wrote.

"Loved watching u both on MAFS, beautiful couple and I knew straight away u were the perfect match xx 😍" another penned.

"So beautiful🌷 you two stay humble and real 💍💍" a third added.

They moved in together in June 2021. Instagram

Back in October 2021, Kerry and Johnny celebrated a different kind of milestone, marking the anniversary of their first meeting on MAFS.

"This is the moment that we had our first real conversation, exactly a year ago today," Johnny wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from their TV wedding.

The besotted MAFS groom went on to say that despite the day being an "absolute blur" and "nerve-wracking, eye-opening, utterly-exhausting", he was so excited, "energised" and felt as though he had won the jackpot.

"It was while we were having our awkward wedding photo shoot, with a random horse, that we had our first brief moment to get to know each other… I quickly started to see how generous and warm and intelligent and funny and stupidly gorgeous you were… Finally my nerves (& guts) started to settle."

The moment Kerry and Johnny got to know each other for the first time. Nine

The former bride herself also took to her Instagram to ring in their anniversary, where she shared a few snaps from their fake wedding and said:

"One year to the day since I took the biggest gamble of my life. I went in search of an adventure and instead found everything I was ever looking for…"

She added: "We made vows that day to look after each other, to be team mates and we’ve never looked back. Only you and I will ever know how deep those promises have run and how much we’ve been through together.

"Back then, I had no idea what the future would hold and now I can’t see one without you in it."

