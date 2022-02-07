The post was soon flooded with messages of support from the star's followers.
"Awesome to see you guys still together! So happy for you ❤️" one wrote.
"Loved watching u both on MAFS, beautiful couple and I knew straight away u were the perfect match xx 😍" another penned.
"So beautiful🌷 you two stay humble and real 💍💍" a third added.
Back in October 2021, Kerry and Johnny celebrated a different kind of milestone, marking the anniversary of their first meeting on MAFS.
"This is the moment that we had our first real conversation, exactly a year ago today," Johnny wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from their TV wedding.
The besotted MAFS groom went on to say that despite the day being an "absolute blur" and "nerve-wracking, eye-opening, utterly-exhausting", he was so excited, "energised" and felt as though he had won the jackpot.
"It was while we were having our awkward wedding photo shoot, with a random horse, that we had our first brief moment to get to know each other… I quickly started to see how generous and warm and intelligent and funny and stupidly gorgeous you were… Finally my nerves (& guts) started to settle."
The former bride herself also took to her Instagram to ring in their anniversary, where she shared a few snaps from their fake wedding and said:
"One year to the day since I took the biggest gamble of my life. I went in search of an adventure and instead found everything I was ever looking for…"
She added: "We made vows that day to look after each other, to be team mates and we’ve never looked back. Only you and I will ever know how deep those promises have run and how much we’ve been through together.
"Back then, I had no idea what the future would hold and now I can’t see one without you in it."
