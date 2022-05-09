"Tears, tantrums, punches, claws, scratches to the face... Happy Mother’s Day!! 😂" Instagram

"Here’s to the mums, step-mums the not-mums yet, the should-be-mums and those without mums… Happy Mother’s Day."

Meanwhile, Jules' husband Cam Merchant took to his own Instagram to honour his wife on the special occasion. "Happy Mother's Day to this smoke show," he wrote alongside pictures of the family at Norah Head Lighthouse. "I’m so thankful for you being such a wonderful Mother, how you do it all I will never know! #superwoman."

"I’m so thankful for you being such a wonderful Mother." Instagram

Cam also shared footage of Jules opening her Mother's Day present, with the shapewear CEO unwrapping a framed family photo.

"Your son nailed it @julesrobinson82," Cam wrote. "Priceless memories."

The Mother's Day celebrations come just two months after Cam and Jules marked two other important milestones.

"We are so proud of you for everything you have done." Instagram

Surprising his wife with balloons and a cardboard cut-out of herself for her 40th birthday and International Women's Day in March, Cam told the MAFS alum that she had "embraced every bit of being 40".

"We are so proud of you for everything you have done, encountered & created to always help, create smiles & make a positive impact on the World 🌎 around you.. Especially on International Woman’s Day!"

Cam finished the post by thanking Jules for being an "amazing" wife and mother.

"But more than anything best friend!"

