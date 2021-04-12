Kerry and Johnny are happy with their match. Instagram

“So we’re very pleased with the outcome of this process”.

The Queensland-based couple, both 30-year-old divorcees, has felt like a perfect match from the minute they laid eyes on each other.

“From the start he was my teammate. We established from the first day that we would have each other’s backs,” Kerry says of Johnny.

“For me it was our shared values – from the very first conversation it was so clear Kerry and I had so much in common,” adds Johnny.

Interestingly, the duo admits they often downplayed their feelings, with Johnny explaining they were “conscious” of showing how happy they were among warring participants.

“We tried to remain humble with it all,” echoes Kerry, who says both their parents have been “very proud” of the way they handled themselves at the controversial dinner parties and intense commitment ceremonies.

With the full support of their friends and family, the couple say they are now focused on the “reality” of life outside the experiment, with the pair refusing to rule out a family of their own.

“I came into this thinking that I probably wasn’t going to have kids,” admits Kerry, who says Johnny has changed her perspective, thanks to his paternal and protective nature.

“I see how important family is for him and how good he is with his nieces and nephews.

I also just trust that he would be the best dad,” gushes Kerry, who insists it’s the first time she’s ever admitted that of her partner.

Johnny adds: “All I can do is sit back and smile from ear to ear after hearing that”.

