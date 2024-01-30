Will their strikingly similar personalities end up clashing? Nine

Both the bride and groom made a great impression on each other's families at the wedding ceremony.

"I do indeed have a crush on Jack," Tori's mum admitted.

Smiles spread across both their face as they saw each other for the first time at the altar and they continued to blow each other away after seeing the many similarities they had after exchanging their vows.

"He is driven, self-made, respectful, calming... he's got it together," Tori said. "He ticks all the boxes."

Jack however appeared to have some reservations after hearing about Tori's independent and controlling nature, however, when asked if he thinks he's got his work cut out for him, Jack responded: "I don't think so. I'm looking through those eyes and she seems sweet."

"I think she will challenge me a little bit but I definitely think I will sort her out and we'll have a good time."

Where is that long-term relationship "where you're not getting financial benefit from that?" Lea questions. Nine

Though the reception did run smoothly, there was one major issue that arose...

When Tori and Jack were going around the tables and introducing each other to their family and friends who attended, it became apparent that the majority of his "friends" in attendance were clients from Jack's personal training business.

Tori's best friend Lea saw this as a SERIOUS issue and continued to wonder where his high school friends were, reflecting on the fact that this represents that he may be unable to have long-term relationships.

"I just have this weird feeling about Jack," Lea revealed. "It's just an intuition that I have and I don't want Tori to leave this evening on this high and not be privy to orange flags."

"I need to be invested in the girl and I need to be connected, if I'm not I'd rather be by myself." Nine

The start of their honeymoon in sunny Vanuatu allowed the two to get more intimate... but it appears both parties were not on the same page on how this interaction went.

"There is definitely a sexual energy there and sexual chemistry is super important to me," Tori said.

Jack has also depicted himself as a highly sexual person. "I have quite a sexual appetite... and I can tell within 10 seconds if I want to be physical with this girl and I know if I have that and I'm physically attracted the sex is going to be there and I can just keep growing on that connection."

Unfortunately, Jack does not feel this way towards Tori.

"There's no sexual sparks flying for me at the moment," Jack admitted. "We're not sexually connected at all."

