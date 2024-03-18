The two MAFS ‘villains’ have forged a close friendship, our insider says. Backgrid

But Harrison’s not the only groom Jack’s been leaning on lately. The personal trainer, 34, has also been hanging out with another controversial Season 10 groom, none other than Dan Hunjas.

Dan and Jack were inseparable at Maxim Australia’s Valentine’s Day party on the Gold Coast in early February as they mingled with the other partygoers and also posed with several women on the dance floor.

Despite Jack’s bride Tori being notably absent at the event, Jack still had his wedding ring on suggesting that, at the time, his relationship with Tori was still going strong.

“But she wouldn’t have been too happy with his flirty behaviour at the party,” an onlooker told New Idea.

