Jason has dished details about his breakup with KC.

"Is it because she’s going on a dating show? Possibly. I don’t know if she’s even going on it."

Jason also spoke about his time on MAFS and the friends, or rather lack there-of, that he made while on the show.

"It made me realise that mum and grandad may be right when they say that the only friend you've got is the money in your pocket," the 35-year-old said.

The construction worker went on to explain the reason he and MAFS couple Kerry and Johnny are no longer friends, saying "we're not friends because I'm bad for their public image, supposedly".

Jason said that he and KC may have broken up because she may be going on a dating show. Instagram

In the same Q&A, Jason revealed that while he regrets going on MAFS, he doesn't regret meeting his on-screen bride Alana Lister, and may even "send her a text" for their upcoming wedding anniversary.

Throughout the experiment, things were up and down between Jason and Alana.

But despite a few bumps in the road, the pair managed to make it work at least for a short while outside of the dating show.

That is until a video surfaced of Jason making homophobic and fatphobic comments about fellow MAFS groom Liam Cooper.

Earlier this year, Alana spoke with Yahoo about how the video led to the couple's downfall.

"Well, obviously the controversy was something that ended our relationship, so it impacted me in the way that Jason and I are not together anymore," Alana explained. "We were never able to get past that controversy."

