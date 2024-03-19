Lizz came armed with many questions for Tori. Nine

Lizz certainly wasted no time sharing her doubts about Tori's relationship with Jack, immediately expressing "concern" that the couple hadn't yet had sex.

She then took issue with Tori's largely male friendship group after the bride described herself as "one of the boys".

"I don't want to stereotype, but I feel like when I come across a girl that only has guy friends... it's usually because they're sleeping with all the boys," Lizz said to Tori, who denied the implication.

Jack's client also deemed Tori's wedding vows "dominant" bordering on "bossy".

"First impression was 'this might work out' but based on the vows she's not someone that I would be friends with," Lizz said, adding that Tori seemed "basic".

Tori was upset that Jack didn't back her up throughout the interaction. Nine

At the end of the catch-up, Tori was upset that her husband didn't back her up. Later, as she and Jack went out for dinner, the bride wanted reassurance that she would have his support when she relocated to the Gold Coast.

"In the beginning all I'm going to have is you," Tori said to Jack. "If I move here, I'm going to need to lean on your circle for some time while I create my own network. Lizz was there representing you, and she did a real sh*t job."

The discussion soon moved onto long distance and how they would cope with being apart. While Jack admitted he was fine with "space", Tori suggested they visit each other on alternate weekends.

"You might just have to miss me a bit more," Jack replied. "That's not practical. Catch a plane ever Friday night.. come back Sunday ready for work Monday every single weekend? I think that's too much."

Tori wanted to plan for the future while Jack took a more laid back approach. Nine

Taken aback, Tori replied: "So your schedule doesn't change for your partner? I just fit in where you're free; is that what you're saying?"

Jack argued: "No, you run your own schedule, you do your thing. I would never say you need to come and see me every single weekend."

While Tori seemed doubtful, all was forgiven when Jack gifted her a diamond bracelet with a 'T' initial (not to mention a side of flirting). As they left dinner, Jack hinted to producers that they were heading home to *finally* consummate the marriage.

