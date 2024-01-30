The wedding ceremony ran relatively smoothly. Lucinda was very happy with her new husband, saying she "really likes him."
"My one fear going into this experiment was that I wouldn't jam with the man... and I jam with the man," she said.
"She's a great-looking girl. She has a great smile, I loved the dress, but I get the sense that she's a spiritual energy type of person which is very different," Timothy said.
However, after an interesting "blessing" made by her ceremonialist that involved smoke, and a chicken wing. Timothy questioned just how "different" Lucinda was and claimed that he "can't get into it," referring to the spiritual way of life.
After Timothy opened up to Lucinda about the loss he has had in his life, the two moved confidently into the next stage, the wedding reception.
Lucinda "is happy to share" her family with him and Timothy makes this very possible by making a great first impression on her parents and siblings.
"I don't want to disappoint her, I don't want to disappoint [her family]... It's not just her, she comes with an amazing family," Timothy said.
"They've all got that loving spirit. It was really good to see a family up close and personal."
Timothy was vulnerable and shared his past, which has been filled with loss, in front of his friends and Lucinda's friends and family, leaving the group in tears.
The two woke up very happy after spending their first tonight together as a "married" couple.
They two cuddled and exchanged pillow talk as they lay in bed, looking very happy together.
They then started to pack and prepare for their honeymoon in Port Stephens, New South Wales. The two appear ready and open to grow their connection in this next stage and we can't wait to see what comes out of it!
