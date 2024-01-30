Timothy's friends think he's "hit the jackpot" being partnered with Lucinda.

Lucinda, 43, an MC & wedding celebrant from New South Wales, is coupled with Timothy, 51, a business owner from Victoria. Lucinda is "everything [Timothy] needs" but "nothing [he] would have looked for."

Married At First Sight Australia have matched up an unexpected pair in the second episode of the season.

Timothy's last real relationship ended five years ago after they broke up because she "found somebody better." Timothy has suffered from a lot of loss in his life...

His mother and brother both passed away in the same year, 17 years ago, followed by his father who died just six weeks before the experiment, leaving him with no family.

Timothy describes himself as the "Tinman". "I don't really let too many people in," Timothy said.

However, he is ready to open himself up, find love, and find a family.

"I want to make space for somebody in my life," he said. "I am here to break old habits."

Lucinda is a "person that really loves life." She is earthy, spiritual, kind-hearted, and full of life, however, she is very particular and struggles to open up in the real world.

The experts believe these two will make the perfect match. "She's the Dorothy to his Tinman," MAFS expert Mel Schilling said.

The only problem is Timothy views meditating as a "problem" as he can't stand the quietness, while Lucinda is a very spiritual woman and loves to meditate and tune in with nature.