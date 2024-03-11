Lauren has become a fan-favourite on MAFS. Nine

Even though Lauren was apparently eager to pursue things with her holiday flame, she decided to honour her commitment to doing MAFS.

“Because Lauren had made it onto the show, she felt that she may as well make a go of things with whoever she was matched with,” says the source.

“She’d apparently told friends that this guy in Bali was ‘perfect’ for her, but she was still very curious to see what type of man the experts would choose for her.”

While friends, it doesn't appear Lauren and Jono will stay together. Nine

As viewers know, the experts matched Perth-based Lauren with Jono, a 39-year-old business owner from NSW, who is now reportedly dating MAFS bride Ellie Dix.

Sadly for Lauren and Jono, their time in the experiment has proven to be a rocky one.

Even though the couple admitted that they were intimate on their wedding night, they’ve frequently fought too. And the insider suggests it’s unlikely that things will be improving.

Lauren in Bali in December 2023. Instagram

While Lauren has really tried giving things with Jono a red-hot go, we hear she also couldn’t stop thinking about the man she’d met on her holiday. It was like she had one foot in the experiment, and the other in Bali.

According to our show spies, it’s expected that Lauren will come clean about the predicament she’s in – which we are told should play out on screens in upcoming episodes.

Our insider adds; “In the beginning, Jono thought he could win Lauren over – but it seems like he had no chance if she was already hung up on someone on the outside.”

