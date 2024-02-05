Sparks were flying! Nine

After sleeping in, getting a quick fake tan before she left, the car getting stuck on the drive to the venue and then having to pick flowers from the bush because she forgot her bouquet, Lauren ended up being over an hour late to her own wedding.

In the end, Lauren made it to the wedding where she and Jonathan fell head over heels for each other the first time they met, however, his step-sister, Steph, proves to be worried about the pairing.

Immediately, Steph judges Lauren's dress and is shocked by some of the comments she makes in her vows and becomes concerned that she is not "at the same stage he is at." She worries she is still a "fun, party girl" after Lauren admitted she had a few drinks while writing her vows.

The sexual chemistry between the two appeared to be very strong. Nine

At the wedding reception, the two couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other, however, despite their closeness, Steph remains concerned. "It was obvious that there's a physical attraction because they couldn't keep their hands off each other... if it was out at a club we all know what might happen," she said.

"I think for Jono depth is obviously very important. What he's looking for is someone who wants to settle down... is she ready for that or is she still at the point where she wants to go out and party all the time."

Steph makes an effort to get to know Lauren a bit more but her concerns remain the same even after the two have a conversation.

"There's nothing you could say that would offend me." Nine

The next morning, things go downhill with Lauren comparing their first night together to "having a one-night stand."

As they head off on their honeymoon, their initial spark continues to diminish and Lauren starts to see Jonathan as "too nice." "I feel like I'm going to rip you apart and it's not going to be good," she tells him.

Despite their excitement to start the experiment, Lauren finds Jonathan is unable to challenge her in the way she had hoped. "People go into relationships saying they want the nice guy but when they find it they're like 'Actually this is boring'," he said.

The question remains, will Lauren and Jonathan be able to balance each other out, or are their personalities too opposite?