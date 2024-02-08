Ellie and Ben at their MAFS wedding. Nine

Ellie and Ben were matched at the start of the series and their relationship seems to be going in the right direction.

From their wedding, the two have been instantly attracted to each other and despite Ellie's cousin, Jordan, expressing his concern that Ben is "just [on the show] for fame", they have continued to progress in their relationship.

Though the photographs do suggest Ben and Ellie separate at some point during or after the show, the couple seem to be loved up and happy at this stage in the experiment.

Yahoo Lifestyle has reported that Ellie allegedly told the publication she never had eyes for anyone else other than Ben in the experiment.

“No, to be honest, my eyes were just on Ben,” she said. “And I'm just like, so grateful to have such a great match. We got along like a house on fire, so my eyes were not straying.”

Lauren and Jonathan have made it through confessions week with flying colours. Nine

Lauren and Jonathan are currently coupled up on MAFS, having just gone through confessions week and the first commitment ceremony with no troubles at all.

Their relationship has a rocky start after the two slept together the first night leaving Lauren comparing their first night together to "having a one-night stand."

She then called Jono out on being "too nice" which left the two in an awkward place however, they seemingly have progressed past that and are at a happy place in their "marriage."

Looks like things don't work out for either of those couples, but Jonathan and Ellie could be our new MAFS sweethearts! Following in the footsteps of Evelyn and Duncan from 2023.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday, 7:30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

