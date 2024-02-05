In 2021, Ben attended the Newcastle Podcast Festival Awards where he hung out with MAFS Lizzie Sobinoff. Instagram

What is Ben Walters' podcast?

Ben revealed on the show that he has his own podcast and so we took a look into it...

His podcast is called GET LOST with a Travel Guide and the first episode was posted to Spotify in August 2021. He has been fairly consistent with his podcast having 30 published episodes on his account. The last episode was posted in November 2023.

The podcast has a 4.9-star rating out of 42 reviews.

Ben also posts his podcast episodes on his YouTube channel, however, the channel proves to be relatively small, as he said on MAFS, with just 147 subscribers.

His podcast and YouTube channel clearly show Ben's determination and love for traveling.

Ben has been a Tour Leader in Europe, Tour Director of Australia and has explored over 50 countries! Instagram

What is Ben Walters' Tour Guide company?

Ben's tour guide company is called Steadwell Escapes where he offers "single and multi-day escapes where Ben is your host." After founding the company is 2019, his business won Trip Advisors Traveller's Choice Award in 2021.

In the "About" section on his website, it states, "founded by Ben Walters in 2019, who you may recognise as a cast member on Married At First Sight season 11 (2024), Australia.

On another area of the website, it reads, "[Ben] is a certified Aussie Specialist through Tourism Australia, podcaster and got Married at First Sight of season 11, Australia, 2024."

Ben appears very passionate about his business and wants to share his love for travelling with others. The website states that the mission behind the company is to "provide positive and impactful experiences to last a lifetime."

Ben is married to Ellie on MAFS. Nine

What happened to Ben and Ellie?

Ellie recently spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle about her relationship with Ben...

"I feel like, after watching it last night that, you know, there were red flags with Ben. It was interesting to watch it back. And I think maybe he was there for both reasons,” she said.

“Without saying too much. I feel like Ben really didn't let his walls down completely.”

