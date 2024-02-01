Ellie, 32, a registered nurse from Queensland has been matched up with Ben, 39, a tour guide from New South Wales. MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla is adamant that "Ellie and Ben stand a really, really good chance" and is "very hopeful about them."

Married At First Sight Australia has matched up two people who the experts believe "are very much aligned in terms of what they want to get out of the relationship."

All Ellie wants is the "average Australian dream." She almost had this dream with her ex-partner of six years, however, he broke up with her four months before the wedding, claiming that he "didn't love [her] anymore" and had no interest in working on it.

With her little sister recently falling pregnant, Ellie has realised how much she wants a family of her own and is determined to get that.

Ellie is looking for someone active, adventurous, loves to travel, and has goals in life.

Ben hasn't had the time to focus on relationships in his past however he has recently "shifted [his] priorities where [he now] puts relationships at the top."

He is an adventurous man and an avid traveler, however, after the recent death of his best friend who lost a battle with brain cancer at 36, Ben has realised that there may be something missing from his life.

"It gave me a great perspective to reanalyse what's important," he said. "I've got good people around me, I've got a good career, everything's great, there's just that little piece that's missing."