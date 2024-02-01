Ellie and Ben's relationship started off strong. Their beautiful beach wedding had all their friends and family with big smiles spread across their faces... the bride and groom had the biggest smiles of all and were instantly very happy to have been partnered together.
"As soon as I locked eyes with him, I was like, 'perfect'," Ellie said.
Ben's first reaction was "Holy s*** she's beautiful."
Their quick discussion at the altar revealed the two had a lot in common in terms of interests and values and made Ellie and Ben both very excited to start their journey together.
The reception started off well with Ellie and Ben connecting over their shared love for travel, however, things soon went sour after Ellie's protective cousin Jordan began questioning Ben on his intentions.
"Ben seems like a nice guy but I'm really nervous for Ellie because she always looks for the positive in people," Jordan said. "She has a history of some terrible relationships and I don't want to see her get hurt again so I'm here to interrogate him."
After asking him openly in front of Ellie, her friends and family, and Ben's friends and family, Jordan was unable to get a straight answer out of him about why he is on the show, concerned that he is trying to get fame and promote his podcast and tour business.
Jordan decides to chat with Ben privately outside where he discovers he has been trying to get on to MAFS for a few years... He then calls Ben out and says to him, "You're just here for fame."
"It makes sense why you'd reach those conclusions and if that does happen out of it, that's one sort of silver lining," Ben responded.
Jordan expresses his concerns about Ben with Ellie leaving her shocked and nervous.