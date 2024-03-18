Sara and Richard chatted up a storm outside a Sydney cafe. MATRIX

According to an onlooker, Richard, 62, was “looking bored” as he sat outside a Macleay Street cafe but immediately perked up when he spotted Sara and her pal walking past.

The duo stopped to have a friendly chat with Richard, who gave Sara, 29, a big hug at one point.

While Richard has denied reports that he’s been on the prowl since he and his MAFS bride Andrea left the show, his preference for younger women is common knowledge.

Richard rated Sara above Andrea in the challenge MATRIX

As viewers will recall, Richard placed Sara as his number two pick during a Confessions Week challenge that saw the couples rating the attractiveness of their fellow participants.

In his number one spot was Cassandra, 29, while Andrea, 51, was tied in third place with Ellie, 32, This upset Andrea greatly.

“It makes you feel so bad,” she told Refinery29 Australia.

The father of three was also in a relationship with a woman 27 years his junior, which ended shortly before he was cast on MAFS.

