Dr Trisha Stratford has sadly passed away at the age of 72, it was confirmed on Monday.
The news was first shared by her former Married At First Sight Australia co-star, John Aiken.
"I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away. We shared an amazing seven seasons of MAFS together," John wrote on Instagram, alongside four photos with Trisha.
"She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and traveling the world. I’ll miss you Tish. Thankyou for all the memories."
The former Married At First Sight expert and clinical neuropsychotherapist was a fan-favourite on screens, having debuted on the hit reality television series in 2015.
The Nine Network revealed in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr Trisha Stratford.
"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time."
