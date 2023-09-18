The former Married At First Sight expert and clinical neuropsychotherapist was a fan-favourite on screens, having debuted on the hit reality television series in 2015.

The Nine Network revealed in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr Trisha Stratford.

"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time."

More to come.