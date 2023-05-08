Congratulations are in order for Married At First Sight Australia star Elizabeth Sobinoff.
Lizzie has just confirmed she's expecting her first child with husband Alex Vega, four months after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.
The MAFS star shared the news of her pregnancy with a series of photos showing off her growing baby bump. She accompanied the post with a caption that asked fans to stop leaving comments about her body.
"Looking at some of these comments in the last few posts I’ve done," Lizzie wrote on Instagram.
"Always so much focus on a woman’s body (I’ve had more than my fair share) I’m navigating my body right now, so many changes, especially internally (I’ve been pretty sick).
"I also understand so many people are excited. So am I!!!! It’s an exciting time in our (my partner) lives right now. I’ll talk about my experience with it in the future. Mama bear is just nesting right now."
Lizzie has been open with her many Instagram followers about her health struggles. She was diagnosed with endometriosis, ovarian cysts, and bowel adhesions in 2021 and has often hit back at negative comments about her weight loss.
Despite the negative comments, Lizzie appeared to be overjoyed to share her baby news with fans.
Her famous friends were quick to offer their congratulations.
"Ohhhh my goodness!!! YAY!!! Congratulations my beautiful friend… such fabulous news! You are going to be a wonderful mother," wrote Sara Jane Roza.
"Congratulations 🥳 sending you all blessings," added Jackie Gillies.
"Oh Lizzie, best news. I am soooo happy for you," added Janet Roach.
Congratulations to Lizzie and Alex on their happy family news!