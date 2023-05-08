Lizzie has just confirmed she's expecting her first child with husband Alex Vega , four months after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Congratulations are in order for Married At First Sight Australia star Elizabeth Sobinoff.

The MAFS star shared the news of her pregnancy with a series of photos showing off her growing baby bump. She accompanied the post with a caption that asked fans to stop leaving comments about her body.

"Looking at some of these comments in the last few posts I’ve done," Lizzie wrote on Instagram.

"Always so much focus on a woman’s body (I’ve had more than my fair share) I’m navigating my body right now, so many changes, especially internally (I’ve been pretty sick).

"I also understand so many people are excited. So am I!!!! It’s an exciting time in our (my partner) lives right now. I’ll talk about my experience with it in the future. Mama bear is just nesting right now."