It was only up from there for the two, who throughout the night found they had a lot in common and even shared a few kisses.

For Ella, she joined the experiment because she'd been "actively" single for nine years, but she's finally ready to find someone who will be her best friend.

While she's an independent woman, she's putting her faith in the experts because she's sick of the "constant disappointment" she experiences from modern dating.

Mitch on the other hand is a little sceptical of the experiment overall, but is giving it a shot as he's never really been in a relationship before.

Wanting to find love, Mitch has tried and tested the modern online dating experience, and now he's leaving it to the experts to help him find "The One".

And did he find what he's looking for in Ella? While their first meet may have been a hit, anything can happen as their relationship progresses.

While it's still fairly early to tell, we tracked down all the clues and signs that hint to whether or not Ella and Mitch are together after the show.

Fans will be pleased to know that the two still follow each other on Instagram, unlike some of the other couples on the show.

Not only that, but they've also been liking each other's recent posts, which is another positive sign that they're still on good terms.

Stay tuned for more updates on these two as the season goes on.

