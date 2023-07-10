Meet your Bachelors for 2024! Ten/Instagram

Curiously, all three of our Bachelors for 2024 are relatively unknown, a far cry from previous seasons which have attracted numerous big-name personalities.

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle about why Channel 10 had opted into casting "unknowns", a show insider made the shock admission that it wasn't exactly by choice.

"No actual celebrities would say yes or wanted anything to do with the franchise," they said.

"The show is long past its heyday and for a star to sign up now would almost mean they're admitting to being washed up too."

"In the end, Channel 10 went with three guys again as it created a lot of hype last year and was better than pinning all their hopes on one suitor."

Wesley refers to himself as a "professional actor." Star Now

Who are The Bachelors for 2024?

Wesley Senna Cortes

Described by Channel 10 as "Brazil's hottest export," Wesley isn't looking to mess around and is on a quest to find his soulmate by the end of the show.

After moving to Australia to study theology, Wesley began working in the creative space, with gigs a plenty as a model, influencer, and even as a professional actor (at least that's what he says).

"It's a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture," Wesley said via the ten network.

"It's not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn't be more excited.

You can follow Wesley on Instagram at the handle @wesleysenna

Ben is a huge advocate for the environment and sustainability. Instagram

Ben Waddell

He may be a new name and face for many, but Ben has some famous friends!

Just recently, he was linked romantically to P.E Nation founder Pip Edwards (clearly that spark has faded), and in 2021 took legal action against streaming giant Netflix for allegedly "stealling" his idea for docuseries Down to Earth, which former (and current) Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron presented.

"It's such a surreal experience to take part in the new Bachelor series, and while I feel incredibly lucky, it's also very daunting," Ben said after the news of his gig as a Bachelor was released.

"I'll be going in with an open mind and open heart to find the girl of my dreams."

You can follow Ben on Instagram at the handle @bwadd

Something tells us rugby will be a walk in the part compared to the girls in The Bachelor mansion... Getty

Luke Bateman

What would The Bachelor be without at least one retired sports star somewhere in the mix?

This former NRL player played for the Canberra Raiders from 2015 - 2018, but nowadays works as a lumberjack - tree change much?!?

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm feeling all the first date nerves - dialled up to 11," he said.

"I'm looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family."

You can follow Luke on Instagram at the handle @lukebateman_