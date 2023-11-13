The Bachelors 2024 cast: QLD
Registered Nurse Tabitha is trying to break her bridesmaid curse, because “no matter how hard I’ve tried to find the one, I’m always the bridesmaid and never the bride.”
Also hailing from Queensland is Mining Administrator, Brea, Interior Designer, Jade, Tattoo Artist, Kristen and PR Manager, Mckenna.
The Bachelors 2024 cast: SA, WA, NT
Even though Professional Development Specialist, Evie doesn’t believe in love at first sight, she sure does believes in spark at first sight.
Plus Beauty Therapist, Ellie is flying all the way from Western Australia. Whereas Indigenous Mentor, Mel is from the Northern Territory.
The Bachelors 2024 cast: NSW
Nella has gone from Pageant Queen to Flight Attendant and now, Bachelorette.
Also joining her from New South Wales is Health Projects Manager, Aarthi; Nursing Student, Amelia; Hairdresser, Carla; Medical Researcher, Dana; Environmental Scientist, Holly; Category Manager, Lana and Interior Design Student, Lisa.
The Bachelors 2024 cast: VIC
Model/ Bachelor fan Yasemin exclaimed, "I couldn’t think of a more perfect couple than Sam and Snezana."
"I want that kind of love, so pure and beautiful," she went on.
Also hailing from the filming location in Victoria is Property Developer, Anastasia; Business Owner, Angela; Makeup Artist, Angie; Jewellery Salesperson, Caitlin; IT Analyst, Chrystal; Marketing Specialist, Maddison, and Project Manager, Natalie.
