Tash shared with New Idea exactly why she, Marj and CJ left The Bachelors. Ten

However, Tash’s feud with the other women in the house ended up being too much for her. In tonight’s episode of The Bachelors, Tash, Marj and CJ all left the mansion for good.

The three could be heard saying all the girls are “fake” and they had had enough as they carried their bags out of the house.

Of course, during the episode, Tash explained why she and the other two decided to leave. “CJ, Marj, they didn’t agree with what happened at the rose ceremony. Neither did I . Um, so we wanted to leave,” she said, referencing that Jasmine rejected Jed’s rose but then accepted a rose from Thomas.

But in an exclusive interview with New Idea, Tash shed more light on why she, Marj and CJ left.

WATCH: The Bachelors 2 minute challenge

“Marj, CJ and I decided to leave; we'd just had enough. I mean, I'd had enough. It just got too much in that house. It was very high school and just very mean, like a lot of things that were coming out of girls' mouths saying that I should go drown and that I'm a spawn of Satan. I think I achieved what I needed to,” Tash told us.

“I think we had enough at that rose ceremony because Jasmine was still staying in, and so I was like, ‘If this girl stays in, I can't deal with her anymore’. She was just like a blow fly when you're trying to eat a main meal. Like those internet browsers that just keep popping up and you're like ‘close, close’. She was a bit of a virus; I probably shouldn't say that with COVID at the moment.”

Tash left the Bachelor Mansion so suddenly she didn’t say goodbye to Jed; which was extremely surprising as the two seemed rather close. In the latest The Bachelors episode, Jed even said, “What a kick in the guts. I would not expect that at all. Especially Tash, I mean, we had a single date and yeah, I really liked her,” after he was told she was gone.

Tash says that she did have a great connection with Jed but she felt like she shouldn’t put herself through all the drama “for love”. Ten

And so, we asked why she left so suddenly without talking to Jed first.

“I tried to tell him it was getting too much for me. And, unfortunately, I couldn't drive to his house, or I couldn't give him a call to be like, ‘Hey I'm leaving’. So, I did have a bit of a meltdown in the car on the way back to the hotel and, yeah, it was sad cause we obviously did have such a great connection,” Tash responded.

“But, at the same time, I don't feel like anyone should put themself through that for love, you know? And if it's meant to be, it's meant to be; he can contact me.”