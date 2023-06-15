Auditions for Australian Idol 2024 are now open. Channel Seven

How to audition for Australian Idol

The season's return was announced on the Idol Instagram, inviting Australian citizens aged between 15 and 30 to audition for the 2024 return.

Simply send in a short audition video and you may have the chance to audition in-person for the panel of judges.

Who will the judges of Australian Idol 2024 be?

Speaking of judges, seeing as the new season is still in its early days, names of the panel members are yet-to-be-confirmed. It is unclear whether Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, Harry Connick Jr. or Kyle Sandilands will be returning...

Considering Kyle and Amy are both based on Australian shores, however, their presence is more likely.

While mystery still surrounds the judges, your 2024 hosts have been confirmed!

Who will host Australian Idol 2024?

Ricki-Lee and Scott Tweedie will both be returning to host Australian Idol 2024.

"Australian Idol is back!!! 🎤🤩 I’m SO excited to be back hosting the show that changed my life! And it could change yours too! You can audition now by submitting a video of you singing to @australianidol 🥳🥳🥳 Then I’ll see YOU at auditions later in the year!!! Honestly…if you’re a singer and you think you deserve a shot…it’s so worth it! We wanna hear your amazing voice and I want Australia to fall in love with you xxx," Ricki wrote on Instagram.

Scott Tweedie's management also confirmed this news (which the host re-posted on his story), writing, "After a successful relaunch, @australianidol will be returning for Season 2 in 2024, with @stweedie coming back as co-host!"