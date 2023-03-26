Royston is the winner! Channel Seven/Instagram

After a 14-year-long hiatus, Australian Idol returned with a bang, enlisting the help of superstar judges Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr., Amy Shark, and Kyle Sandilands (who reprised his previous judging position).

Making an appearance in Top 50 Week, former celebrity judge Marcia Hines also joined the panel, sharing her signature pearls of wisdom with the hopeful contenders.

Throughout the course of the season, the audience have been guided along by the charismatic Ricki-Lee and Scott Tweedie.

But that's not the last of the OG Idol appearances! The winner of Australian Idol's fourth season, Jessica Mauboy, made a guest appearance during the Grand Finale, performing her latest single Right Here Right Now.

Jessica Mauboy performed her new single 'Right Here Right Now' at the Finale! Channel Seven/Instagram

Viewers have witnessed some epic performances over the season. With so much talent in one place, and a panel of successful judges at the helm, tensions have risen in the competitive environment.

Of course, we are speaking about Harry Connick Jr. and Kyle Sandilands, who have engaged in some telling moments of bickering.

According to Sandilands, the pair do not get along, which has made itself apparent over the season.

In spite of this, the four panellists have maintained a relatively united front, guiding the contestants throughout their journeys and, ultimately, contributing to Royston's win by pushing them into the Top 12, where Australian viewers took the reins.