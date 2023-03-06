As shared by Kyle, him and Harry have not gotten off on the best foot . In the show itself, however, while the pair sit on opposite ends, their animosity is not as apparent.

And then there were ten... Tonight, the Australian Idol singers will become eight - and the pressure is on. With all voting responsibility placed in the Australian public's hands, the judges are still actively participating in the process, imparting their words of wisdom with each contestant following their performances.

Sandilands and Connick Jr. mostly stick to their respective confidantes, Kyle turning to Meghan and Harry turning to Amy.

Now that the Live Shows have commenced, the judges have become more vocal in their disagreements with each other. And, considering Kyle's self-professed "tough" judging style is often ill received by the audience, it seems as if Meghan has had enough.

"Shut up!" she often exclaims after Kyle speaks (last night was a count of three).

But... she also had more to say.

After some tough critique from Harry Connick Jr., Angelina Curtis awaited Kyle's feedback.

"Don't listen, Kyle. Don't copy everything he says," Trainor is heard saying to Sandilands under her breath.

