Last night, we saw contestants Anya, Piper, James, Royston, Amali, Ben, Noah, and Bec sing their hearts out for their shot at a spot in the Top 12 live shows. With only four spots available, the panel truly had their work cut out for them.

As the competition whittles down to 12, the Australian Idol 2023 contestants are only getting fiercer - as are the judges...

In spite of their tough gig, however, the studio audience was not impressed with Kyle and Harry's attitude when giving feedback to one of the singers.

After completing his crowd-hyping rendition of Thirsty Merc’s 20 Good Reasons, James Vawser stood to the judges, awaiting their feedback.

Harry Connick Jr. was not slow to unleash his harsh criticism, "Those vocals were not that strong, you were singing really out of tune... When I watch the other performers, I don't think you're up to the level that they are on."

The harsh criticism was met with a cacophony of 'boos' from the Idol audience.

WATCH: Harry Connick Jr. booed by Australian Idol audience. Article continues after video.