Guy Sebastian was the first winner of Australian Idol in 2003

Season 2: Casey Donovan

Casey Donovan finished first in the second season of Australian Idol in 2003 at just 16 years of age.

She secretly began a long-distance, over-the-phone relationship with a man named Campbell. However, six years later she found out that she had been catfished by her friend Olga, who posed as a man for the entire relationship – and even coerced her into having sex with her.

Now, Casey has learned to forgive her betrayer, telling media that she's "ready to let it go to move forwards".

Cassey also went on to win the third season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Season 3: Kate DeAraugo

Kate DeAraugo is an Australian singer who was the third winner of Australian Idol in 2005.

After successfully winning the show, she signed with Sony BMG and released her debut single Maybe Tonight which reached number one on the charts!

Kate later became a member of the girl group Young Divas which was short-lived until 2008.

Kate is now married to her husband Shannon Riseley who is a handsome Melbourne building foreman. The couple met in 2019 after deciding to look for love on the dating app, Bumble, and found each other on their first-ever foray into online dating.

They are now expecting their first child together and we can’t wait to hear more!

WATCH: Australian Idol winner Natalie Gauci auditions for The Voice

Season 4: Damien Leith

Damien Leith took home the season 4 title of winner of Australian Idol 2006, beating Jess Mauboy for the top spot.

Despite taking in more than $5 million worth of records after winning the show in 2006, Damien still had to sell his car in order to pay his rent.

The Irishman had fallen victim to the notoriously sketchy major label contracts, which upon signing, had handed over all his rights to his performances on his show.

He has had a pretty successful career since, releasing eight albums and writing two novels.

Irish-born singer Damien commenced a new project in 2018 called Damien Leith Storytime which featured bedtime stories for children.

Season 5: Natalie Gauci

Natalie Gauci successfully auditioned for, and won, the fifth series of Australian Idol.

After winning the show in 2007, Natalie struggled to grapple with the nationwide fame the contest brought her. The singer later revealed she turned to drugs and alcohol in order to deal with her sudden rise to success.

"I took a lot of drugs and became paranoid," she said in 2017.

In 2020 Natalie was a contestant on The Voice and chose to be on Guy Sebastian's team, however, was eliminated in the battle rounds.

Season 6: Wes Carr

Wes Carr won Australian Idol in 2008 and later released his first studio album “Simple Sun”.

He then signed a record deal with Sony Music Australia and after releasing his second album “The Way The World Looks” he split with the label in 2011.

Wes then went independent and released an EP called “Blood & Bone” under the pseudonym Buffalo Tales.

In 2018 Wes released the studio album “Australiana” which covers songs performed by Australian artists.

WATCH: Courtney Act auditions for Australian Idol

Season 7: Stan Walker

Stan Walker is the last singer to call themselves an Australian Idol winner. The Australian-born New Zealander is now a singer, actor, and television personality.

His debut single Black Box peaked at number two on the ARIA Singles Chart and since then, he has released many hits, become a father of two lovely children and survived stomach cancer.

Stan was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2017 and was told he had 13 cancerous tumors in his body.

He has recently released his latest album which features a collaboration with American singer JoJo.

The big return!

Hopeful participants must be between ages 15 to 28, and you can show off your talents from anywhere in the country by sharing a video or performing in front of an Australian Idol producer for the opportunity to audition with the judges.

Australian Idol's big return was first announced by Seven in October 2020, but it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

The 2023 Australian Idol judges are Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr!