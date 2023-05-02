It was 2006 when a 30-year-old Damien Leith took out the title of Australian Idol, beating out Jessica Mauboy for the highly coveted crown.

17 years later, the Irish-Australian singer/songwriter has added several other titles to his resume, including author and radio host.

Over the years, the Season 4 winner has released nine studio albums and two novels, to which he has credited the platform the singing competition gave him.

WATCH: Damien Leith performs on tour in 2023. Article continues after video.