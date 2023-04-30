All hail Queen Liz Ellis! Channel 10

Liz was supporting Share the Dignity during her stint on the Logie award-winning reality television series, and her win means a total of $100,000 will be donated to the charity.

Working to assist women experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and financial stress, the charity assists those in need through a number of yearly drives where they collect period products and other basic sanitary items to distribute.

Liz always put in 110% during all the jungle trials! Channel 10

There's no denying that it was a well-deserved win for Liz, after she was put through the wringer in the camp.

The group of celebrities not only faced their fears head-on but also encountered some of the most disgusting and terrifying challenges the show has ever produced.

Not to mention, the food - or lack of - proved to be one of the greatest obstacles they faced at camp!

Liz has been a favourite to win since the beginning. Channel 10

Challenging moments aside, this season also saw celebrities let down their walls and share heart-to-heart confessions.

From misogyny in the media to facing sexism, homophobia, racism, and more, there were many standout moments.

And while the show may have ended, we're sure the bonds that were formed during camp will be long-lasting and as strong as ever on the outside - especially Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry and retired AFL star Adam Cooney.

Stay posted for our tell-all interview with Liz!