The ninth season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has officially come to a close, and the jungle has finally crowned its winner for 2023.
Despite starting the season in the middle of the pack, the 50-year fast became a fan favourite, endearing herself to her fellow campmates and viewers watching from home alike.
Despite this, none was more surprised than Liz with her win, her first reaction being "blimey i'm a queen!"
WATCH NOW: Liz Ellis joins I'm A Celeb 2023. Article continues after video.
Out of the 14 contestants who called the camp in the Kruger National Park home for several weeks in the so-called jungle, only three made it to the grand finale, following a blockbuster final week of eliminations.
Below Deck reality television star Aesha Scott and Olympic boxer Harry Garside joined Liz in the final three, with Aesha coming in third and Harry coming in a close second.
But it was Liz who was eventually crowned queen of the jungle, after receiving the highest amount of votes placed by viewers at home.
"I came in here to do a TV show and I'm walking out completely changed," Liz said in the hours before her victory.
All hail Queen Liz Ellis!
Channel 10
Liz was supporting Share the Dignity during her stint on the Logie award-winning reality television series, and her win means a total of $100,000 will be donated to the charity.
Working to assist women experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and financial stress, the charity assists those in need through a number of yearly drives where they collect period products and other basic sanitary items to distribute.
Liz always put in 110% during all the jungle trials!
Channel 10
There's no denying that it was a well-deserved win for Liz, after she was put through the wringer in the camp.
The group of celebrities not only faced their fears head-on but also encountered some of the most disgusting and terrifying challenges the show has ever produced.
Not to mention, the food - or lack of - proved to be one of the greatest obstacles they faced at camp!
Liz has been a favourite to win since the beginning.
Channel 10
Challenging moments aside, this season also saw celebrities let down their walls and share heart-to-heart confessions.
From misogyny in the media to facing sexism, homophobia, racism, and more, there were many standout moments.
And while the show may have ended, we're sure the bonds that were formed during camp will be long-lasting and as strong as ever on the outside - especially Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry and retired AFL star Adam Cooney.