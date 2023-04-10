Kerri-Anne Kennerley quits I'm A Celeb. 10

Kerri-Anne Kennerley

KAK was the first star to leave the jungle this season. She's also the fifth person EVER to ask to leave by choice - calling out the catchphrase "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here."

The reason for Kerri-Anne's sudden departure? A confrontation with Domenica.

After being publicly voted in, Kerri-Anne, Domenica, Ian "Dicko" Dickson and Woody Whitelaw took part in the first eating trial of the season.

Things kicked off when Domenica called out Kerri-Anne for her unpreparedness to participate by eating the kudu ball (Kerri-Anne declared she'd rather go home than eat it).

KAK faced some terrifying challenges in the jungle. 10

Upon returning to camp, KAK said it would be unhealthy for everyone involved if she stayed in the jungle and called out the catchphrase.

While KAK told the other campmates "her side of the story" and was "visibly choked up" while recounting the events, Domenica was backed up by Woody and Dicko.

The Project co-host Bridget Hustwaite also called out the way KAK was portraying the events.

"I don't really like how Dom is painted in these kinds of situations, that she is explosive or whatever. I think her disappointment was in Kerri-Anne not trying; it's not misplaced," Bridget said on The Project.

"Kerri-Anne's talking about not doing self-analysis? I think she should."

