Woody Whitelaw joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. 10

Woody Whitelaw

Radio host Woody was the first contestant announced - and he celebrated the exciting reveal with an equally hilarious and heartfelt Instagram post.

"Can’t wait to be sitting around the camp fire with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe exchanging anecdotes from our equally successful and exciting careers," he joked on Instagram, before taking a moment to shout out his biggest fans: his family.

"Being away from Mim and Rem will truly be the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I hope that by doing this I am showing Rem that getting out of your comfort zone is the best way to grow."

KAK joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. 10

Kerri-Anne Kennerley

TV WEEK Logie Award-winning star Kerri-Anne is making her way onto the I'm A Celeb scene. When asked about the greatest challenge in the jungle - living in close quarters with so many different personality types - KAK said she wasn't concerned.

"Having done live television for over 35 years it was very unpredictable at times so you get used to a change in the road," Kerri-Anne told 10 Play. "I've done over 25,000 interviews so I'm used to talking and dealing with many different types of people and personalities."

Debra Lawrance joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. 10

Debra Lawrance

From Home and Away, to Five Bedrooms, to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Debra is a beloved Australian actress with a career spanning several decades.

"The challenge and the charity aspect are both important. As is flying the flag for other women out there in their mid-sixties," Debra reveals of her appearance on I'm A Celeb.

Domenica Calarco

Domenica made a name for herself on Married At First Sight Australia and went on to launch her own podcast with her best friend from the show, Ella Ding. She's sure to bring her signature sassy personality to the series.

"Having done MAFS already, I gathered how hard could living in the jungle with some strangers be… I’ve pretty much already done it! Feed me to the lions, part two!" she says.

Peter Helliar

He was a host on The Project for eight years, but in 2023 Peter is swapping the news desk for the jungle. And he's taken to the role with his signature comedic style.

"I've avoided eating animal penis for 47 years," Peter says. How delightful! We're sure that Julia and Chris can find a way to incorporate that into Peter's jungle diet.

"I hope you're enjoying whatever is happening in there - I hope I'm enjoying it, more importantly," he added on his Instagram story in a pre-recorded video. He also encouraged his followers to keep in mind that his account will be run my admins while he is in the jungle, asking them to "be kind" to whoever is running the account.

Anna Polyviou joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. 10

Anna Polyviou

She's an award-winning chef, author, TV host and a "pastry rebel" according to her Instagram bio - but most people would recognise Anna from her appearances on MasterChef Australia, Family Food Fight, Everyday Gourmet and Studio 10.

It always helps to have an accomplished chef in the competition when you're on day 15 of a rice and beans diet. Here's hoping Anna can find some imaginative ways to get things cooking in the jungle!

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson joins Domenica and Debra on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2023. 10

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson

He was a host on Australian Idol, The Next Great American Band and Australia's Got Talent. Right now, he's feeling a little too laid back about his upcoming time in the jungle.

"I feel pretty relaxed about it actually. I’m sure I will have a rude awakening when I hit camp but right now, all good!" Dicko says.

Nathan Henry joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. 10

Nathan Henry

Unlike some of the iconic Aussie celebs battling it out in the jungle, Nathan is better known globally. He's famous for his appearance on the hit UK reality series Geordie Shore. He joined the show in 2015 and boasts more than 1.4 million Instagram followers.

We're sure to see a Domenica-Nathan friendship form as these reality TV stars bond over their shared experiences.

“I will try and make everyone like me. If I have to flirt with people, I’ll flirt with everyone in there!” Nathan reveals.

Adam Cooney joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. 10

Adam Cooney

AFL star Adam is known as one of the "most damaging" midfielders in the game - but can he hack it in the jungle? He's the first to admit he isn't fully prepped for the tucker trials.

"The worst thing I've eaten is probably an oyster. That’s about the worst for me," he admits.

Aesha Scott joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Australia. 10

Aesha Scott

Another reality TV star takes on the jungle? Who would have thought! Aesha is known for her role on the series Below Deck: Mediterranean and Below Deck: Down Under. This Kiwi-born star is sure to be a fan-favourite on I'm A Celeb, thanks to her sense of humour and hard work.

"HERE WE GO!!! I cannot believe I’m in the African jungle!" Aesha wrote on Instagram. "I'm so so so excited for the crazy adventures and challenges ahead."

Bianca Hunt joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Australia. 10

Bianca Hunt

TV presenter Bianca is a proud Kamilaroi, Barkindji, Ballardong and Whadjuk Woman known for her work hosting the National NAIDOC Awards and NITV's Yokayi. She's also set to star in Going Places alongside Ernie Dingo soon.

Though she's a bubbly personality sure to make friends in the jungle, Bianca admits there is one way to get on her bad side.

"A personality trait that gets on my nerves is loud eating," she revealed ahead of her turn on I'm A Celeb.

Harry Garside joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Australia. 10

Harry Garside

Harry is a champion boxer who rose to fame at the Tokyo Olympics - taking out the men's lightweight bronze medal. He's also won over a whole host of fans thanks to his unique sense of style.

“There are a lot of people out there who feel like they have to be something because they’re male or female. I’m all about just being different," Harry says.

Here's hoping Harry finds a way to jazz up his I'm A Celeb ensemble.

Liz Ellis joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Australia. 10

Liz Ellis

From one sporting legend to another: iconic Netball player Liz Ellis has arrived in the jungle. Liz’s career highlights include three World Championship gold medals, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and four national premierships.

As the first episode premiered, representatives for Liz shared a video via her Instagram account to say "sorry" to everyone she has lied to about her new gig.

"Please forgive me, please vote for me, and hopefully I'll be back telling the truth soon," Liz joked on Instagram.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia airs Sunday - Thursday, 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.