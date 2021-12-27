Bernard Tomic Ten

Bernard Tomic | Season 4

Tennis star Bernard Tomic became the first celeb to withdraw from I’m A Celeb after four days in the jungle, saying that his time on the show had made him reassess his priorities.

"I was hoping to find that something that could just wake me up," the tennis star said. "I think I'm positive that I've found it.

"Having these four days was one of the best things that could've ever happened to me because I found what I need to do and I really need to get back to what I do best."

"I wasted this whole last year of not playing a lot of tennis and being professional. I need to be competing and playing and what I do best and that's why I've decided to leave."

Speaking to hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris after his departure, Bernard went on to say that he was experiencing self-doubt in the lead up to the series.

“A couple of days before I was about to fly, I put negative thoughts into my brain and knew it wasn’t the right thing. I think it was my fault for coming and I only realised that after a couple of days here.”

Anthony Mundine Ten

Anthony Mundine | Season 4

Just over a week after Bernard farewelled the jungle, former professional boxer and rugby league player Anthony Mundine also threw in the towel, saying that he missed his family and felt he had accomplished all he set out to do.

“I did all but one of the trails (which I couldn’t compete in because of my foot) and met some great people and went out with a band on an epic trial that you will see tonight,” the celeb wrote on social media.

Anthony pulled the plug on the series not long after completing the infamous Viper Room with his old boxing rival Danny Green. Following his exit, Dr Chris Brown spoke about how rattled the former athlete was from, what he deemed, the show’s “most confronting trial”.

“We’ve run it for four years now and it’s always tested everyone,” the veterinarian told Nova’s Chrissy, Sam & Brownie. “And during the trial it certainly looked like it had shaken up Anthony and Danny.”

“After the trial he was obviously trying to hide it how distressed he was going through it.”

Mel Buttle Ten

Mel Buttle | Season 7

During the show’s seventh season, comedian Mel Buttle decided to leave the jungle due to a crippling phobia of snakes.

Mel was left rattled after she and Real Housewives Of Melbourne star Pettifleur Berenger spotted a snake near the campsite.

“I have a proper phobia of snakes,” the comedian said. “It’s very strong. This plays into where I go on holiday. I almost didn’t take a comedy tour to India because of it. It’s everything.

“I just don’t know how I could possibly go to sleep or go to the toilet or go and get my washing … here.”

The emotional celeb broke the news to her fellow campmates who were left crestfallen at her decision.

“I have to tell you something,” Mel started. “I have a huge phobia of snakes. It’s not just a fear, I have a massive phobia and it’s a really bad, bad phobia. I’m not even afraid they’re going to bite me, it’s not that, it’s the image of them, even a photo of them.

“I wanted to try and come here and see how well I would go and then today with Pettifleur, I have been losing my mind all day,” she said. “I feel like sh*t doing this but I have to go unfortunately.”

But in a true comedic fashion, Mel ended her speech with a joke, saying, “I know I’m going to regret it, but I can always go on Bachelor In Paradise”.

