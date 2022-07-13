It's not just Jules who's caught the fashion bug Instagram

"He has an eclectic sense of style and isn't afraid to try new trends, colours and fits. I love seeing what he wears every day, it's like our own runway fashion show in the house!"

Despite Guy's passion for fashion, Jules admits there is one item of clothing that she wishes the The Voice judge would part ways with.

"He has a pair of red AFL footy shorts that he has had since forever. They are faded and far too short! He will not let them go and insists on occasionally throwing them on."

Since becoming a mum to two sons, Hudson, 10, and Archie, eight, Jules admits her fashion has changed. These days, the cook opts for "lots of stretchy pants and oversized tops along with a good wardrobe of staples! Also, flat shoes are essential for mum's life". But unlike their parents, Hudson and Archie aren't too fussed about what they wear. "I buy all their clothes for them and they are happy to wear whatever I put them in," Jules tells Now To Love. "They do know when they have their 'good clothes' on and walk a little prouder. I'm bracing myself for when they start forming an opinion on what they want to wear!"

One thing that Hudson is forming an opinion about is his bedroom.

"(He's) started asking to do a rearrange of his room which I'm happy to do. I'm ok with moving some furniture around. I am open to the creative conversation with my boys," the presenter says.

"Archie is really into basketball right now and wants a slam dunk poster for his wall."

As for Guy, Jules says the singer has "very similar" taste to her own when it comes to the house. "So that makes decorating so much easier," she adds. It's Jules' passion for fashion and interior design that has led her to team up with Big W to launch The Design Series – Style Your Way to give customers some inspiration when it comes to styling their home and wardrobe on a budget.

"I am a true BIG W shopper!" Jules tells Now To Love. "It's a bit of a one stop shop for me and the family. BIG W's clothing ranges have truly gone from strength to strength, and I appreciate the thought and care that goes into the design, fabrics and fits. I was more than happy to get behind this campaign and support it. "I truly believe you don't have to spend a million dollars to look a million dollars. It's all about how you put something together. Mixing and matching your more affordable items with your investment pieces is a great way to dress and decorate. Not everything has to be a grand investment which is why BIG W is so great!"