The couple have been together since they were young. Getty

For Guy, he has a lot of respect for how Jules has transitioned into motherhood – something that he hadn’t thought about much when it came to qualities he admired at the beginning of their relationship all those years ago.

“Jules was a tomboy growing up. You know how some women growing up are kind of like, ‘I just can’t wait to be a mum. That’s all I want, I want to be in the mum’s group, I want to wheel the pram in my workout gear and I want to be that person.’? Whereas Jules was petrified of it,” Guy tells of when they first got together.

“She understood it was a massive responsibility and I never heard the words ‘I want to be mum’ ever come out of her mouth because I think she was scared that she wouldn’t do a good job.”

Guy says Jules is an amazing mum. Instagram

As well as jam-packed careers, hardworking parents Guy and Jules juggle their responsibilities with parenting their two sons, Hudson, eight, and Archie, six.

While they try to stay on the same page as much as possible, the pair admit that sometimes they disagree on the best way to parent their children.

Guy and Jules share two gorgeous boys. Instagram

“If we do disagree on something, we try to have a private conversation about that and not discuss that in front of the children because then they’re kind of involved in the weakness of the whole situation,” Jules explains.

Guy emphasises one thing they would never do is fall into the “good cop/bad cop” trap.

“You naturally gravitate towards wanting to have them like you. So it’s tough when you’re just being that one parent that’s letting the other be the one that isn’t liked all the time,” he says.

This story has been edited from its original which appeared on our sister site, Who.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.