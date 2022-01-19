Jess first met Them when she was 18. Instagram

After seeing Them around in Darwin, Jess finally made the plunge and asked a friend for his number.

"I texted and said 'I'd really like this to work, how about you?' and I didn't think I would do anything in my life like that."

The singer's bravado paid off and the pair entered a long distance relationship for seven years, with Them in the NT and Jess in Sydney.

In 2016, Them uprooted to NSW to be with Jess but their relationship was truly cemented during a trip to his family's home town in Greece.

“When we were in Greece, I would get all mushy when he would be talking to the yiayias or papus on the street asking for directions or what to see on the island and I would think ‘I love you, malaka’,” she told news.com.au in 2016.

“Out of all the moments we have had together it was a realisation that yes, I am going to be with him for the rest of my life, whether or not I have the ring.

“I know deeply how amazing he is, how he is with my family and they are with him. And he’s so hot.”

So special was Greece to the couple that Them popped the question to Jess in 2019 on the island of Kalymnos, where his extended family live.

The Voice judge was over the moon as she announced the news on Instagram, sharing a loved-up snap with her new fiancé.

"The love of my life proposed to me in his family’s home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset. We are so happy I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love BIG LOVE JM & Themeli."

Like so many others, the couple were unfortunately forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID pandemic, which Jess confessed was "so hard" to NOVA's Fitzy & Wippa in August 2020.

Details of their nuptials remain unclear for now, with Jess telling The Project that she has "no updates" in November 2021.

"I feel like this music is always taking over just when I'm getting my personal life together,' the Australian Idol alum explained.

As for whether we might see kids in the couple's future, Jess has previously told our sister site WHO that while it's definitely in the plan, it's a bit further down the road.

“Having kids and getting married is something I can visualise, but it’s hard when you’re so deep in the creative process. You just want to give every part of you to the project,” she told WHO in 2019.

“My sisters always say, 'When are we going to have a little Jess or little Themeli running around?' And Them’s parents are getting much older and they’re like, 'When are you going to have a baby? I want to have a little grandson or granddaughter.' They’re freaking me out!”

