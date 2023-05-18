After dating for eight years, the couple tied the knot in 2008 in Manly, NSW.
They share two sons - Hudson and Archie - born in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
RELATED || Jules Sebastian shares an affordable winter style guide.
In an exclusive interview with our sister publication Now to Love, Jules called motherhood a "life-changing experience."
"When you have a baby, everything changes at that moment, and all of a sudden you just become fiercely protective of this little person."
"Motherhood means so many things because it is literally every waking minute of your day you are thinking about somebody else, it's just how you are as a mum, so you just do it."
But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the couple, Guy revealing that Jules had actually dumped him in the early stages of their relationship for being a "bad boyfriend."
"She left me before. I was a rubbish boyfriend and I was never there...I was not a gentleman. I didn't believe in opening doors," Guy told the Kyle and Jackie O show in 2017.
"It took her breaking up with me for me to realise I was being a douche," he added.
Speaking with Now to Love, Jules has also previously admitted that "it can't be all rainbows and unicorns every day."