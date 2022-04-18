Guy Sebastian shared a tribute to his son Archie on his birthday. Instagram

Meanwhile, on her own page, Jules Sebastian also shared a heartfelt tribute to her "little dreamboat" Archie, whom she said "sailed into our lives 8 years ago today".

"He is always kind, is the sweetest soul, gives the very best snuggles, says the most encouraging things at just the right time and is loved by anyone who crosses his path," the chef wrote alongside a close up picture of the birthday boy.

"An absolute delight! We are blessed beyond belief to have you as our son Archie. Happy Birthday to you! 🎂🎉."

Jules' tribute was soon inundated with birthday wishes from fans and friends alike.

"He is growing up way too fast @julessebastian 🎉❤️❤️," one user penned.

"What a handsome guy 😍 you are such proud parents 💙🦋💞😊," another added.

"Beautiful, polite sweet little boy. Happy Birthday Archie! ❤️," a third wrote.

Guy has previously revealed he has a lot of respect for the way in which Jules transitioned to motherhood.

“You know how some women growing up are kind of like, ‘I just can’t wait to be a mum. That’s all I want, I want to be in the mum’s group, I want to wheel the pram in my workout gear and I want to be that person’? Jules was petrified of it,” the Choir singer told our sister publication, WHO.

He continued: “She understood it was a massive responsibility and I never heard the words ‘I want to be mum’ ever come out of her mouth because I think she was scared that she wouldn’t do a good job.”

Despite her reservations, Jules now proudly co-parents Hudson, ten, and Archie, eight, with Guy - and the family unit couldn't be happier.

