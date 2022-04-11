Karise Eden Seven | Instagram

Karise Eden | Season One | 2012

Karise Eden had only belted out five words of It’s A Man’s World by James Brown when the four coaches near-simultaneously spun eagerly around ready to convince the talent to join their teams.

It was Seal who successfully pitched his team and the then-19-year-old went on to be the inaugural winner of the Australian series.

A year after her Voice days, Karise achieved a top 20 single called Threads of Silence in mid-2013, this was along with a top five album, Things I’ve Done, in late 2014.

These days, the singer is looking after her two kids, Blayden and Hartley, while also releasing music on a smaller scale, including a single called Gone, in April 2022.

Harrison Craig | Season Two | 2013

A year after Karise, Harrison Craig, then-18, shared the story of his stutter as he took to The Voice stage and stunned the coaches with his rendition of Broken Vow by Josh Groban. Joining team Seal, Harrison went on to win the season.

Following The Voice, Harrison’s debut album reached number one in July 2013. Since then, the artist has focused on covers and also released a children’s book called Harrison’s Song.

Anja Nissen | Season Three | 2014

Ricky Martin was the first coach to turn around for then-18-year-old Anja Nissen in 2014 when she belted out Vanishing by Mariah Carey. After four pitches, Anja chose to join will-i-am’s team and went on to win.

Three months after finishing the show, Anja released the song I’m So Excited, featuring will.i.am and Cody Wise. However, her remake of Anyone Who Had a Heart from the soundtrack to TV series Love Child was more successful, reaching the top 30 in 2015.

In 2017, Anja even represented her birthplace of Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Where I Am, placing 20th in the final.

Today, the Voice alum resides in Los Angeles, working as a vocalist and vocal coach.

Ellie Drennan | Season Four | 2015

School student Ellie Drennan was affectionately dubbed Jessie J’s “little sister” during her time on The Voice, instantly captivating the mentor during her rendition of Adele’s Take It All.

After Jessie suggested she sing a capella without the crowd’s well-intended screams, the then-16-year-old chose Team Jessie and ultimately won the season.

Following the accolade, Ellie’s debut single, Ghost, charted at number 25, while her debut album, Close Your Eyes, peaked at number 14.

In March 2022, the singer toured regional NSW, and also sings at the occasional festival.

Alfie Arcuri | Season Five | 2016

There were plenty of tears during Alfie Arcuri’s emotional performance of James Bay’s Scars during the blind auditions.

With a special connection to Delta Goodrem, who survived Hodgkin’s lymphoma like Alfie’s sister, the then-27-year-old architect chose the Wings singer to be his mentor and ended the season victorious.

Following The Voice, Alfie managed a top five album with his release Zenith. Now, he performs overseas and continues to release music.

Judah Kelly | Season Six | 2017

Armed with his guitar, Judah Kelly gripped The Voice audience with his soothing cover of Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton in the blind auditions.

After a four-chair turn and a standing ovation, the then-20-year-old had his pick of the celebrity litter. Opting for Delta to coach him through the competition, he landed first place at the end of the season.

Scoring a top 20 debut single, Count On Me, and a top three album of the same name, Judah was riding high on the Voice wave following the grand final.

His second album, Real Good Time, which came out in 2018, peaked at number 38 on the charts.

Sam Perry | Season Seven | 2018

Sam Perry’s looping audition was called “the coolest thing” the show had seen by Delta in 2018, so it’s no surprise the then-28-year-old Perth-born garnered a speedy four-chair turn.

The judges were off their seats as they begged the performer to choose their respective teams. In the end, Kelly Rowland was the successful gladiator in The Voice colosseum, coaching Sam to victory.

The looping artist hit number 78 on the charts with his debut single, Trust Myself. Today, he still works as a DJ and plays at the occasional festival.

Diana Rouvas | Season Eight | 2019

Season one semi-finalist Diana Rouvas was back to claim The Voice throne in 2019. Her powerful pipes were an instant hit with the judges as she expertly belted out Mariah Carey’s Vision of Love during the blind auditions.

After four chairs spun quickly around and the mentors plead their cases, Diana chose Boy George as her mentor and ultimately won the competition.

Immediately after the finale aired, Diana’s debut song Wait for No One was released, but failed to break the ARIA top 500.

She went on to compete in Eurovision – Australia Decides in that same year, landing in seventh place. These days, the vocalist performs at regular gigs.

Chris Sebastian | Season Nine | 2020

Guy Sebastian welled with tears as his little brother Chris Sebastian, then 31, re-took to The Voice stage in 2020 to perform Labrinth’s Jealous.

After turning two chairs in season one, Chris didn’t make it past semi-finals. This time around, with Kelly Rowland as his coach, he sang his way to first place.

Since his win, Chris has released two singles, Hard to Get to Love and Wasted on Me. He is also prolific on TikTok and welcomed a baby boy, Kingston Carter, in March 2022.

Bella Taylor Smith | Season 10 | 2021

So impressed was Guy with then-23-year-old Bella Taylor Smith’s cover of Beyoncé’s version of Ave Maria that he blocked Jessica Mauboy’s chance to nab the artist for her own team.

Selecting Guy as her mentor, Bella won over Australia - and The Voice competition in the process.

The powerhouse has since released the single Nice To Know Ya and Look Me In The Eyes. She will also be supporting Guy on his upcoming T.R.U.T.H. tour