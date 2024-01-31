The next season of The Voice Australia is set to undergo some major changes in 2024 with only one of the four previous coaches left standing.

The Daily Telegraph has confirmed that Seven is recruiting new coaches to join the program in the upcoming season.

Last year, Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo sat in the iconic red judging chairs on the program... this year, Guy Sebastian is the only judge returning.

WATCH NOW: The Voice Grand Finale: Bella Taylor Smith and Guy Sebastian sing The Prayer by Andrea Bocelli. Article continues after video.