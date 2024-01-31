The next season of The Voice Australia is set to undergo some major changes in 2024 with only one of the four previous coaches left standing.
The Daily Telegraphhas confirmed that Seven is recruiting new coaches to join the program in the upcoming season.
Last year, Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo sat in the iconic red judging chairs on the program... this year, Guy Sebastian is the only judge returning.
WATCH NOW: The Voice Grand Finale: Bella Taylor Smith and Guy Sebastian sing The Prayer by Andrea Bocelli. Article continues after video.
The new season is set to begin production as soon as March 2024, clearly clashing with Mauboy's upcoming tour, Yours Forever.
As for Ora, she has joined the judging panel on the American version of The Masked Singer, while Derulo is touring Europe.
Seven has not confirmed who the new judges will be in the upcoming season however, speculation surrounds some interesting names.
Lambert came runner-up in American Idol in 2009.
Getty
One of the performers speculated to be joining the show is Adam Lambert who will be in Australia from March for his confirmed performance at the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party.
It has also been reported that the iconic American singer and actor LeAnn Rimes could potentially be joining the show in 2024 along with Aussie singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke.
Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian were judges on The Voice in 2021.
Getty
Guy Sebastian joined The Voice in 2019, marking his 6th season being a coach.
Other iconic names have been judges on The Voice Australia including Kelly Rowland, Ronan Keating, Benji Madden, Keith Urban, Joe Jonas, will.i.am, Ricky Martin, Jessie J, Kylie Minogue, Seal and Boy George.