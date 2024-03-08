Australia will be represented by Electric Fields. SBS

In an official statement, Electric Fields said they were “buzzed with euphoria” to have the opportunity to perform on the Eurovision stage.

“Our music comes from the deepest place in both of us and Eurovision is the most exciting opportunity to bring together our cultures and share the joy of our global connection.”

Electric Fields almost represented Australia in 2019 with their upbeat track 2000 And Whatever, but came a close second to Kate Miller-Heidke who went on to place ninth with her song Zero Gravity.

Where can I watch Eurovision in Australia?

SBS will once again air the Eurovision song contest, both on free-to-air television and via streaming on SBS On Demand.

Music buff Myf Warhurst and comedian Joel Creasey will provide live coverage straight from Sweden.

Where will Eurovision be held in 2024?

After Sweden’s Loreen won Eurovision in 2023 with her song Tattoo, her nation then became the automatic host for the following year.

In 2024, Eurovision will take place in Malmö, Sweden. This will be the seventh time the Nordic nation has won the song competition after winning in 1974, 1984 1991, 1999, 2012, and 2015.

Notably, ABBA won Eurovision in 1974 with their song Waterloo.

When is Eurovision in 2024?

Eurovision will take place from Tuesday, May 8th until Saturday, May 11th, 2024. All live coverage will take place in Central European Standard Time (CEST).