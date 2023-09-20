We’re addicted to the sultry smooth tunes of Snow Fox on season five of The Masked Singer Australia but one question remains - who is hiding underneath the mask?
Taking to the stage with a dazzling rendition of Addicted To You by Avicii, both the guessing panel and viewers tuning in from home were blown away by the talent on display by the secret celebrity singer.
WATCH NOW: Snow Fox performs on The Masked Singer Australia. Article continues after video.
In the clue that was read out to the audience as Snow Fox prepared to the stage, fans were left with more questions than answers.
“I am the Snow Fox; graceful, sophisticated, and resilient. But there is more to my life than glamour, you don’t see the amount of hard work it takes to survive in my environment. Of course, here in my winter wonderland, it’s like every day is Christmas. But staying warm is brutal. My pulse has to beat fast.”
The clue then continued: “You know, little Snow Foxes are looked after well by their parents. It was during Snow Fox High School that my abilities became apparent. Now that I’m older I have the drive needed to stay alive.”
Could Amber Riley really be Snow Fox?
Channel 10/Instagram
The guessing panel made several stabs in the dark as to who could be the face under the mask, including Jewel, Kim Petras, Holly Valance, and Delta Goodrem.
But according to fans, the identity of Snow Fox is someone else entirely!
Ahead of the season premiering, Snow Fox was described as a “global superstar” who “can really sing,” compliments that viewers think have been earned by Glee star Amber Riley.
If it is indeed Amber, this would be her second appearance on The Masked Singer, following her victorious win in the American season in 2022.