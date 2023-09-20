We’re addicted to the sultry smooth tunes of Snow Fox on season five of The Masked Singer Australia but one question remains - who is hiding underneath the mask?

Taking to the stage with a dazzling rendition of Addicted To You by Avicii, both the guessing panel and viewers tuning in from home were blown away by the talent on display by the secret celebrity singer.

WATCH NOW: Snow Fox performs on The Masked Singer Australia. Article continues after video.