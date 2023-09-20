Who is behind this mask? Channel 10

The Aussie vocalist was the first name that sprung to mind when Bouncer opened his voice, Conrad’s vocal style was instantly recognisable to fans.

“Ok, if it’s not Conrad Sewell I’ll need to get my hearing checked lol,” wrote one fan in the official teaser trailer for Bouncer’s first performance.

“Definitely Conrad Sewell,” penned another.

“If this is not Conrad Sewell, I will give you all $1,000. I’m putting my money on it,” wrote another.

Could Conrad Sewell be secretly in disguise? Instagram

Described as both a “Hollywood heartthrob” and the season's “most surprising reveal” , something tells us these guesses are right on the money.

“Where I come from it’s hot, almost 100 in the old money and everything I’ve got is from the sweat of my brow. You know, being a big red - well that’s in my DNA, you’ve got no choice but to be what you’ll be from a young age. But that’s alright, I’m a glass half-full roo,” a cryptic clue hinting at the identity of Bouncer revealed as he hopped onto the stage.

“After all, we’ve all got our demons and angels. But if you believe in the higher power you’re going to be okay. Well, it’s getting late, almost midnight, another long but ordinary day for this roo. Time to close the door,” the clue continued.

The guessing panel believe Bouncer to be one of these men Instagram

Curiously whilst fans are certain Conrad Sewell is Bouncer, the guessing panel thought otherwise, with the likes of Luke Hemmings, Ryan Corr, Khanh Ong, and Nick Lachey thrown into the mix.

Something tells us we will find out soon as this massive marsupial continues to bound onto The Masked Singer stage.