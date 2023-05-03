Whilst no costumes have been unveiled yet for The Masked Singer Australia's 2023 series, we still can't help but guess who we will be seeing on stage!

Previous winners Cody Simpson, Bonnie Anderson, Anastacia, and Melody Thornton all blew our socks off with stellar performances, but our favourite moments are when our judging panel and hosts have taken the heads off the elaborate costumes to reveal the celeb hiding underneath!

WATCH NOW: First look at The Masked Singer 2022. Article continues after video.