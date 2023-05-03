Whilst no costumes have been unveiled yet for The Masked Singer Australia's 2023 series, we still can't help but guess who we will be seeing on stage!
Previous winners Cody Simpson, Bonnie Anderson, Anastacia, and Melody Thornton all blew our socks off with stellar performances, but our favourite moments are when our judging panel and hosts have taken the heads off the elaborate costumes to reveal the celeb hiding underneath!
WATCH NOW: First look at The Masked Singer 2022. Article continues after video.
So far, we've cheered for throwback icons like Nikki Webster, George Calombaris, Shannon Noll, and Axel Whitehead but what about this year?
According to the betting platform Sportsbet, fans are already placing their bets on the likes of Samantha Jade to appear.
Let's get guessing on which celebs will be heading to the stage and singing into The Masked Singer microphone....
Who knew Brendan could sing?
FOX FM
Brendan Fevola
Speaking with radio co-hosts Fifi Box and Nick Cox on Fox FM's Fifi, Fev & Nick, former AFL player Brendan hinted at a surprise appearance after saying he was "supposed to go to Europe next holidays" but that the trip had been "canceled" for mystery reasons.
In response, Fifi exclaimed "You are 100% going on The Masked Singer" to which Brendan responded, "Don't ruin it."
"You know what's killing you right now? You've signed the contract and it's got all the confidentiality bits and you know the producers are listening and they're like, 'He has said something, he's told someone,"' Fifi then added.